Manila to close business establishments, lock down barangays violating quarantine rules

(Eagle News) – Business establishments caught violating the “no mask, no entry” policy during the general community quarantine (GCQ) will face closure, the Manila City government announced on Saturday, May 30.

“Ordinance No. 8627, which mandates citizens to wear face masks in public, is still in effect”, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso said in a statement.

Under the ordinance, the face masks “must sufficiently cover one’s nose and mouth and must be worn at all times.”

The face masks include “ear loop masks, indigenous, reusable, do-it-yourself masks, handkerchiefs or such other protective equipment that can effectively lessen the transmission of COVID-19.”

“Residents who fail to comply with the ordinance may be fined P1,000 for the first offense, P2,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 or one month imprisonment or both for the third and subsequent offense”, the statement said.

– Lockdown vs neglectful barangays –

In a separate statement, Domagoso warned barangays that he will not think twice to lock their area down if they neglect the government’s quarantine protocols under the GCQ.

“I will not hesitate na ang mga area or barangay na magpapabaya, papapabayaan itong sitwasyon… I can lockdown anytime,” Domagoso said.

The city government had earlier placed the districts of Tondo 1 and Sampaloc under lock down due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Saturday, May 30, Manila has 882 active cases, with 403 recoveries and 101 deaths.

