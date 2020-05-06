Manila LGU issues show cause orders vs 46 bgy officials for alleged irregularities in COVID-19 relief distribution

(Eagle News) – The city government of Manila has issued show cause orders to 46 barangay officials over alleged irregularities in the distribution of relief assistance and allowances amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, the Manila Public Information Office said that the show cause orders were issued by Acting Manila City Administrator Atty. Marlon Lacson.

So far, 46 barangay officials have been served with show cause orders, according to Manila Barangay Bureau Director Romeo Bagay.

The Manila city government earlier issued a separate statement saying that Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso had received several reports regarding some barangay officials who allegedly got a portion of the relief packs provided by the city government.

“Families living in the City of Manila are expected to receive 3 kilos of rice, two cans of sardines, one spaghetti pasta, and one spaghetti sauce in their food boxes”, the statement said.

However, some residents received only “2 kilos of rice, some did not receive a spaghetti sauce, while some did not receive any canned sardines”.

Domagoso has said that the city government will not tolerate the alleged malpractices, and stressed that some barangay officials will soon be facing charges.

