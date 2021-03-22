Manila gov’t places 13 barangays, 2 areas under 4-day lockdown

(Eagle News) — Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” Moreno has placed more areas under a 4-day lockdown.

In an advisory, the Manila Public Information Office said the following barangays are under the lockdown starting today, Monday, March 22:

—Barangay 107

—Barangay 147

—Barangay 256

—Barangay 262

—Barangay 281 (Under Executive Order No. 10)

—Barangay 297

—Barangay 350

—Barangay 385

—Barangay 513

—Barangay 519

—Barangay 624

—Barangay 696

—Barangay 831

—Street lockdown (Barangay 353): Kusang Loob Street, Sta. Cruz

—Clustering Lockdown (Barangay 658): NYK Fil-Ship Management Building

The PIO said the lockdown was upon the recommendation of the Manila Health Department for disease surveillance and massive contact tracing activities.

“All residents of these areas shall be strictly confined to their residences and are prohibited from going outside their homes,” Moreno said.

According to Moreno, the order exempts the following:

health workers

military personnel

service workers (pharmacies, drug stores, and funeral homes), utility workers (energy, cable, internet, telecommunication companies, water, sanitation, and critical transport facilities including port operation)

essential workers (goods delivery, food delivery, banking and money services)

barangay officials (Chairpersons, Barangay Secretary, Barangay Treasurers, Kagawads, and Executive Officers)

media practitioners accredited by the Presidential Communications Operations Office and the Inter-Agency Task Force

The Philippines is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the Octa research group predicting 11,000 daily cases by the end of March if the surge continues unabated.

On Sunday, the Palace announced non-essential travel into and outside Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal was banned for two weeks.

It also announced additional restrictions over the “bubble” in a bid to curb the COVID-19 spread.