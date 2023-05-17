Manila re-imposes mandatory wearing of face masks in City Hall

QC urges residents to report COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — The Manila City government has reimposed the mandatory wearing of face masks for employees and individuals transacting in city hall.

According to Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, this was because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City government urged residents to “proactively report” if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or if they have come into close contact with individuals who have tested positive.

“This collaborative effort will help us mitigate the spread of the virus and further reduce the number of cases,” Dr. Rolly Cruz, head of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit, said.

He said individuals could contact the QCESU through their official Facebook page and contact tracing hotlines: 8703-2759, 8703-4398, 0999-229-0751, 0908-639-8086, and 0931-095-7737.

He also urged residents to adhere to health protocols In light of what he said was a recent slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

“We urge our QCitizens to make informed decisions regarding face masks. While the current national policy allows voluntary usage of face masks in indoor and outdoor spaces, we continue to advise the public to wear masks, especially in crowded areas where the risk of virus transmission is high,” he added.

Earlier, OCTA Research fellow Guido David said the National Capital Region’s positivity rate was at 25.4% as of May 13.

The figure is slightly higher than the 22.7% reported a week before.