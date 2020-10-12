Manifesto says 187 lawmakers to elect Velasco as Speaker today

(Eagle News)–Allies of Marinduque Rep. Lord Velasco are set to elect him as Speaker on Monday, Oct. 12, a manifesto said.

The manifesto sent to reporters said 187 lawmakers in the House will declare the Speaker post vacant and then vote for Velasco, who is supposed to take over the Speakership on October 14, as agreed upon in a term-sharing deal with Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, and brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The 187 lawmakers represent more than the majority required for a change in leadership in the House.

The election, however, if it pushes through, will take place with House sessions suspended until November 16, in what some have said was a move by Cayetano to stop the expected turnover of the leadership to Velasco.

President Duterte later warned the House to fix the row over the speakership or he would fix it himself, noting that the 2021 proposed national budget which was supposed to be used against COVID-19 was being held hostage.

On November 16, before the House sessions were suspended, the proposed P4.5-trillion national budget was passed only on second reading.

The President later called for a special session of Congress starting Oct. 13 to ensure the passage of the proposed national budget.

In the manifesto, the 187 lawmakers noted that the House needed a “leader who can inspire and not discourage colleagues; a leader who can unite and not divide the House; a leader with the heart of a public servant and not with the heart of a tyrant; a leader who listens and empowers others and not just a clique who builds walls to shun others; and a leader who is committed to serving the people rather than serving his self-interest and personal ambition.”

The manifesto said once “stability” among the ranks of members of the House was established, and “all being ready to do their constitutional mandate as legislators in accordance with Proclamation No. 1027 issued by the Republic of the Philippines, to resume congressional deliberations on the proposed 2021 national budget and to avoid further delays on the prompt passage thereof.”