Makati gov’t: Taiwanese national who tested positive for novel coronavirus visited city

(Eagle News) — A Taiwanese national who tested positive for the novel coronavirus visited Makati, the local government said on Monday, March 9.

In a statement, Mayor Abby Binay said the Makati Health Department has, however, already located the people he may have had contact with, and “with the exception of another Taiwanese national who was confirmed positive with COVID-19, all the rest did not show symptoms.”

“However, they have been instructed to undergo strict home quarantine. The MHD continues to monitor their conditions,” she said.

She said the Taiwanese patient, who was previously confined at a private facility, has since been transferred to the Research Institute for Tropical Management.

“The management of the private facility has already compiled a list of all personnel who attended to the patient and had already sent this list to the Epidemiological Bureau,” she said.

She said she has also instructed the city’s COVID-19 Task Force to make sure that all residents, visitors and establishments in the city follow the preventive measures enumerated by the DOH and the World Health Organization.

“I would like to assure parents and students that since February, the city government has been disinfecting public schools and public areas in Makati. To further assure the public, I am asking all buildings and facilities, whether public or private, to disinfect their premises regularly,” she said.

The Philippines has confirmed ten COVID-19 cases so far.