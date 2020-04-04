Majority of Cabinet members to donate 75 percent of salary for COVID-19 response

(Eagle News)–Majority of President Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet members will donate 75 percent of their salary to help fund the government coronavirus disease 2019 response.

“Nais din nating ipagbigay-alam na ang karamihan, majority, ng mga miyembro ng gabinete ni Pangulong Duterte ay boluntaryong ibibigay ang malaking bahagi… 75% ng kanilang buwanang sahod upang ilaan sa mga programa ng gobyerno upang sugpuin ang COVID-19 sa loob ng panahong pinapatupad ang Bayanihan Law,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a virtual press conference on Saturday.

Nograles said some of the Cabinet members will donate their wages until December.

Members of President Duterte’s executive team, he said, will also donate their monthly wages until the end of the year.

The government has allotted P275 billion to address the COVID-19 threat so far.