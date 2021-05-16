Major General Andres Centino is new commanding general of PHL Army; Lacson hails gov’t move to rectify “oversight”

(Eagle News)–Lieutenant General Jose Faustino Jr. was replaced as acting commanding general of the Philippine Army.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief General Cirilito Sobejana said the relief of Faustino was in accordance, in particular, with section 4 of RA 8186, which states the commanding general should have at least one year remaining in the service on the day of his assumption.

Major General Andres Centino will instead replace Faustino, who is due to retire in November.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, who had raised the issue before the Commission on Appointments in March, hailed the government for rectifying an “oversight” and for their “adherence” to the law.

“I thank and commend Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines..,” Lacson said.

He reiterated he has “nothing against Lt. Gen. Faustino.”

“While he may be considered the most competent, he is not qualified because there’s a law saying he’s not qualified.Between the memorandum issued by the Executive Secretary and the law, it is the law that should take precedence,” Lacson said.

In a statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines hailed Centino’s appointment, saying it “came at the time when the AFP is vigorously pursuing its initiatives and building on its gains to defeat the Communist Terrorist Group, the Abu Sayyaf Group, and the BIFF (Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters).”

“And this is where his attributes are expected to contribute immensely,” it said.

“Given his known professionalism, operational experience, and managerial skills gained from various leadership echelons of the AFP, MGen Centino will undoubtedly stir the Army to greater heights,” the AFP added.