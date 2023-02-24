Maguindanao del Sur town mayor hurt in Pasay ambush

(Eagle News) — A Maguindanao del Sur town mayor was hurt after at least two people shot him while he was traversing Pasay City on board his vehicle on Wednesday, the police said on Friday, Feb. 24.

According to the Southern Police District, Datu Montawal Mayor Ohto Caumbo Montawal sustained a gunshot wound on his hip and left arm after the attack on Roxas Boulevard Service Road around 6:30 p.m.

The assailants fled towards Buendia.

Meanwhile, the mayor was rushed to Ospital ng Maynila and was later transferred to Asian Hospital.

Two fired cartridge cases were recovered from the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.