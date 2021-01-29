Magalong tenders resignation as PHL contact tracing czar; national task force for COVID-19 rejects his resignation

(Eagle News) — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has tendered his resignation as the country’s contact tracing czar.

But Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said his resignation was rejected by the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

“He continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of the leadership of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19,” Roque said.

Magalong’s move came after he attended a party where he admitted health protocols had been violated.

The party hosted by Tim Yap was aimed at promoting Baguio tourism.

Magalong was named the country’s contact tracing czar in July.

The former chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group was earlier hailed for his findings that found then-President Noynoy Aquino, then-suspended PNP chief Alan Purisima, and then-Special Action Force (SAF) chief Getulio Napenas liable for the botched Mamasapano clash that claimed the lives of 44 Special Action Force members in January 2016.

Magalong was at that time a contender for the PNP chief post.