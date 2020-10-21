Maasin City in S. Leyte under MECQ until Nov. 3

(Eagle News)–Maasin City in Southern Leyte has been placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

Executive order No. 47 Series of 2020 issued by the Office of the Provincial Governor said the MECQ, which was effective Oct. 20 at 5 p.m., will last until Nov. 3, also at 5 p.m.

The EO, which also placed the other parts of Southern Leyte under a general community quarantine, said the MECQ was due to the surge in COVID-19 cases there.

According to the EO, as of October 19, from the eight cases barely two weeks ago, COVID-19 cases in Maasin ballooned to 100, contributing much to the rise of cases in the province to 208.

Under the MECQ, strict home quarantine shall be observed in all households, and the movement of all residents shall be confined to accessing basic needs.

Any person below 15 years old and above 65 years old, those with comorbidities and pregnant women, including those who reside with them, shall be required to stay at home unless they need to work in industries allowed to operate under the MECQ or secure basic necessities.

If going out is absolutely necessary minors, or those below 18 years old, shall be accompanied by their parents at all times.

All public transportation shall be suspended.

Limited operations in malls shall be allowed, but establishments for leisure shall remain unopened.

The movement of cargo vehicles shall remain unhampered.