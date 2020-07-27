M. Manila to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies today, July 27

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila will have cloudy skies today, July 27.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the National Capital Region in particular will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Localized thunderstorms are likely to occur during the afternoon or evening hours.

According to the weather bureau, thunderstorms are likely to cause light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers.

They may be accompanied by lightning and occasional gusts.

As for the forecast temperatures, PAGASA said these may range from 25°C to 32°C.

Winds will also be light and variable.

“The public is advised to monitor the thunderstorm advisories to be issued by the National Capital Region – PAGASA Regional Services Division (NCR-PRSD),” PAGASA said.

It added the weather outlook will be updated if significant changes in the weather pattern occur .