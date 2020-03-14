UPDATED: M. Manila to have curfew starting March 15

Curfew is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., MMDA says

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila mayors will impose a curfew over the National Capital Region starting Sunday, March 15.

People will not be allowed on the streets from 8 pm to 5 am until April 14, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia announced on Saturday.

He that those particularly covered by the curfew were non-essential activities such as “‘yung mga gumigimik lang, kung saan-saan nagpupunta, nakikibarkada, nakiki-party. Lahat ‘yan bawal na muna.”

“Hindi naman po dadamputin ito. Pagsasabihan lang na nandito ang PNP na umuwi na kayo kung hindi importante ang lakad ninyo,” he added.

Exempted from the curfew were workers and “essential” live movements of supplies and medical teams.

The announcement of the curfew came a day before the community quarantine was set to be implemented on Metro Manila.

The quarantine was imposed as a precautionary measure against the 2019 coronavirus disease.