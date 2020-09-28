M. Manila still under GCQ starting Oct. 1

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila will remain under a general community quarantine starting Oct. 1.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night also approved the announcement that Batangas, Tacloban, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Iligan would be GCQ areas starting October.

Lanao del Sur, including Marawi City, will be under a stringent enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country on the other hand will be under the least stringent modified general community quarantine.

The newly-announced quarantine classifications are effective until Oct. 31.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said some cities in Metro Manila could already be placed under the least stringent MGCQ based on data from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

He acknowledged, however, that classifying cities differently in Metro Manila was difficult since the region was “one geographical unit.”

The Department of Health on Monday reported over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 307288.