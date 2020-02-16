M. Manila, rest of PHL to have cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.