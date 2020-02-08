M. Manila, other areas to have cloudy skies, scattered rains due to northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila and other areas will have cloudy skies and scattered rains due to the northeast monsoon affecting Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Cagayan Valley, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Marinduque, Romblon and Mindoro provinces will also have the same weather conditions.

Flash floods or landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The rest of Luzon, on the other hand, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Visayas and Mindanao will have partly

cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.