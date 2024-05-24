Luzon, Visayas grids under yellow alert on Friday, May 24

(Eagle News)–The Luzon and Visayas grids are under yellow alert on Friday, May 24.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said the alert is in place over the Luzon grid from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Three plants have been on forced outage since 2023, three between January and March, and 15 between April and May, while eight are running on derated capacities, for a total of 2285.5 MW unavailable to the grid.

Available capacity is at 14548 MW, while peak demand was pegged at 13648 MW.

Meanwhile, the alert over Visayas is in place from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

One plant has been on forced outage since 2022, two since 2023, two between January and March, and 17 between April and May.

Four are running on derated capacities, for a total of 685.6 MW unavailable to the grid.

Available capacity is at 2837 MW, while peak demand is at 2621 MW.

The NGCP said a yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.