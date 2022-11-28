Luzon grid placed under yellow, red alerts

(Eagle News) — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines placed the Luzon grid on alert on Monday, Nov. 28.

According to the NGCP, the grid is on yellow alert from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will be on red alert from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the NGCP, a yellow alert means a grid’s power reserve level is low.

A red alert means there is insufficient electricity supply.

The NGCP said the available capacity is at 10,708MW but peak demand is at 10,246MW.

Six power plants were also on forced outage.

Meanwhile, three are running on derated capacities, resulting in 2,648 megawatts lost from the grid, the NGCP said.