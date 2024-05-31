Luzon grid on yellow alert on Friday, May 31: NGCP

(Eagle News)–The Luzon grid is on yellow alert on Friday, May 31, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said.

According to the NGCP, the alert will be in place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Two plants have been on forced outage since 2023, three between January and March, and ten between April and May.

Nine, meanwhile, are running on derated capacities, for a total of 2598.3 MW unavailable to the grid.

The NGCP said available capacity is at 14086 MW, while peak demand was at 12970 MW.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s requirement, the NGCP said.