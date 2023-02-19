LTO summons drivers involved in Cainta ‘road rage’

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Office has summoned the drivers of two vehicles that figured in what the agency said was a road rage incident in Cainta, Rizal.

The LTO said the LTO Intelligence and Investigation Division, in particular, ordered the driver of the motorcyle and the L300 van that figured in the incident on Felix Avenue to make an appearance at the LTO Central Office on Feb. 22.

LTO-IID officer-in-charge Renan Melitante said the meeting seeks to determine the cause of the physical altercation between the two drivers, and the person who may have violated traffic rules and therefore warrants sanctions.

Melitante warned not showing up is tantamount to a surrender of one’s right to be heard.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Jayart Tugade emphasized the need for discipline on the road.

“Tandaan po natin na kung ang isang motorista ay magdudulot ng kapahamakan, maaari pong masuspindi o matanggalan siya ng lisensya bukod sa parusa alinsunod sa mga batas trapiko,” he said.

The social media video that showed the driver of the L-300 van and the motorcycle driver fighting was 1:24 long.

At one point, the van driver hit the motorcycle driver with his own helmet in the head and back.