LTO says backlog of license plates to be addressed by next year

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Office has ordered 15 million metal plates to be used for the production of license plates.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said the metal plates will cover the current 13.2 million backlog for license plates for motorcycles and other motor vehicles.

According to Mendoza, delivery of the items has already started.

The backlog is, therefore, expected to be addressed by next year.

“Humahabol na tayo kasi bumibilis na po yung delivery ng plates to the tune of 250,000 pairs every month for motor vehicles and one million every month for motorcycles,” he said, noting that even the production capacity was increasing at 32,000 per day or around 700,000 per month.

“..We expect to address the backlog for both motor vehicles and motorcycles on a monthly basis,” he said.