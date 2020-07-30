LTO further extends validity of registration of motor vehicles

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Office has further extended the validity of the registration of motor vehicles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the LTO said for motor vehicles with plate numbers ending in 6 or those scheduled for registration renewal in June in all areas other than the National Capital Region (NCR), Laguna, Cebu, and Region III, registration validity is extended for thirty days from June 30.
“Thus, no penalty shall be collected for renewal transactions from 01-31 July 2020 for these motor vehicles,” the LTO said.
Motor vehicle plate numbers ending in 6 scheduled for renewal in June in NCR, Laguna, Cebu, and Region III, are also given an additional thirty days of registration validity.
This is, however, on top of the 60-day extension given by the LTO since work at the agency’resumed on June 3.
This means that these vehicles have a registration validity until Sept. 3.
An extension of 30 days is also given for motor vehicles with plate numbers ending in 7, 8, 9 and 0 in all LTO offices.
The 30-day extension is effective from their supposed expiration as follows:
“No penalty and surcharge shall also be collected for renewal transactions within the revised schedule given by the LTO,” the agency said, noting that the schedule will be implemented to avoid congestion at LTO offices.
In March, the LTO issued an order suspending the collection of penalties for late registration of motor vehicles and the renewal of driver’s licenses which expired during the community quarantine.
The non-collection of fees has since still been effective.
On May 9, the agency issued another Memorandum Circular (MC), this time extending the validity of the registration of motor vehicles which expired on March 1 to the date of the work resumption at LTO.
The extension was for 60 calendar days from the work resumption, and covers motor vehicles with plate numbers ending in 3, 4, and 5 or March, April and May, as well as those with no plates yet.
Last 24 June, the LTO issued another memorandum circular to further extend the validity of the registration of motor vehicles with registration renewal schedules in the months from June to October, or those with plate numbers ending in 6, 7, 8, 9, and 0.
“We are continuously extending the validity and the period for renewal of registration of motor vehicles since March. This is in adherence to the directive of (Transportation) Secretary (Art) Tugade, at the start of the community quarantine, to consider the health and economic crisis we are facing. Naiintindihan po natin na apektado ang kabuhayan ng marami nating kababayan sa panahon ng pandemya kaya natin pinapalawig ang validity ng mga rehistro,” LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante said, as he appealed for the public to follow the revised schedule.
“Aside from considering the financial health of motorists, we have crafted this schedule so that we can create a systematic and organized process of renewal of motor vehicle registration in all our offices. This is also to ensure that the clients’ and our employees’ welfare are well-protected at all cost,” he added.