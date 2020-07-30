LTO further extends validity of registration of motor vehicles

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Office has further extended the validity of the registration of motor vehicles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the LTO said for motor vehicles with plate numbers ending in 6 or those scheduled for registration renewal in June in all areas other than the National Capital Region (NCR), Laguna, Cebu, and Region III, registration validity is extended for thirty days from June 30.

“Thus, no penalty shall be collected for renewal transactions from 01-31 July 2020 for these motor vehicles,” the LTO said.

Motor vehicle plate numbers ending in 6 scheduled for renewal in June in NCR, Laguna, Cebu, and Region III, are also given an additional thirty days of registration validity.

This is, however, on top of the 60-day extension given by the LTO since work at the agency’resumed on June 3.

This means that these vehicles have a registration validity until Sept. 3.

An extension of 30 days is also given for motor vehicles with plate numbers ending in 7, 8, 9 and 0 in all LTO offices.

The 30-day extension is effective from their supposed expiration as follows: