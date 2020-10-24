LTO extends validity of select driver’s licenses, others until Dec. 31

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Office has extended the validity of student permits, driver’s licenses and conductor’s licenses that expired during stringent quarantines until December 31.

The LTO said also given the extension were the registrations of vehicles that expired during the times there were restrictions on the movement of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the issuance of InterAgency Task Force Resolution No. 79, Series of 2020 that ended the restriction period for specific age brackets, the LTO said it will resume providing services to clients aged 17 to 21 and 60 to 65.

The LTO said people aged 60 to 65, however, will remain its priority.

The agency reminded the public that health and safety protocols remain in place in all LTO offices.