LTO: 7252 delinquent motor vehicles ‘apprehended’ in February

(Eagle News)–Over 7000 motor vehicles were “apprehended” in February, the Land Transportation Office said.

The LTO said the “apprehension” of the 7252 motor vehicles was made amid the agency’s implementation of the No Registration, No Travel policy as instructed by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said the crackdown will continue in the coming days, as he noted the renewal of registration was one of the ways by which the roadworthiness of vehicles could be determined.

“…Kaya muli ay nananawagan tayo sa mga delinquent vehicles na huwag nang hintayin na mahuli pa kayo dahil mas malaki ang babayaran ninyo at baka maimpound pa ang mga sasakyan ninyo,” he said.

In fact, he said 1653 motor vehicles were impounded last month alone.

“Let this serve as a stern warning to delinquent motor vehicle owners that we will continue with this operation because this involves road safety and your obligation that comes with motor vehicle ownership,” he said.