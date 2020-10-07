LTFRB to PUV operators, AFCS providers: Don’t charge commuters for fare cards

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has ordered all public utility vehicle operators and automatic fare collection system (AFCS) operators to remove any charges or fees for the purchase of cards for fare payment on top of the initial load.

The LTFRB issued the directive in memorandum circular number 2020-057 after President Rodrigo Duterte said beep cards used in the Edsa bus system should be free.

In calling for this, the President noted that ordinary workers could not afford to pay for the P80 on top of the P65 initial load.

Prior to this, the automatic fare system provider AF Payments Inc. announced it would give away 125,000 beep cards.

This was after Transportation Secretary Art Tugade suspended the no-beep card no-ride policy in the Edsa bus system following complaints over the cost of the cards.

The DOTr welcomed AF Payments Inc.’s move.

According to the LTFRB, failure of the concerned operator and/or provider to comply with the issuance “shall cause for the immediate suspension of the AFCS to remove any charges or fees imposed for the purchase/use of their cards on top of the fare load.”

The memorandum was signed by LTFRB Chair Martin Delgra III, and board members Joel Pernito and Ronaldo Corpus.

It was attested to by Renwick Rutaquio, officer-in-charge-executive director.