LTFRB to open more routes for PUJs, UV Express units starting Sunday, Oct. 25

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is opening more routes for public transportation starting Sunday, Oct. 25.

The LTFRB said apart from the 30 routes for traditional public utility jeepneys, to be opened are 22 routes for UV Express units.

These are the additional PUJ routes to be opened based on Memorandum Circular 2020-063:

1. T172 H. Dela Costa II – SM Fairview via Quirino Highway

2. T173 Munoz Market – Quezon Memorial Circle via Visayas Ave., Congressional Ave.

3. T174 Novaliches – Camarin Extended Bagong Silang, Novaliches

4. T175 Novaliches – Rizal Ave. Via Banal

5. T176 Novaliches – Tala

6. T261 Marikina – Pasig via Dela Paz

7. T262 SM Marikina – Pasig

8. T263 Pasig (TP) – Taguig (TP) via Pateros

9. T264 Pasig Market – Taguig via Bagong Calzada

10. T265 Mambugan – Marikina

11. T3153 Gasak – Recto via Heroes Del 96

12. T3154 Gasak – Sta. Cruz via Heroes Del 96

13. T3155 L. Guinto – Makati via San Andres

14. T3156 Makati PUJ Loop (Start from PRC Terminal)

15. T3157 Malinta – Recto via F. Huertas, Oroquieta

16. T3158 Malinta – Sta. Cruz via F. Huertas, Oroquieta

17. T3159 Munoz – Pantranco via Roosevelt Ave.

18. T3160 Munoz – Remedios via Sta. Cruz, L. Guinto

19. T3161 P. Faura – San Andres via M. Adriano

20. T3162 Pier South – Project 2&3 via E. Rodriguez

21. T3163 Pier South – Project 2&3 via Timog Ave.

22. T3164 Pier South – Project 4 via Espana

23. T3165 Project 2&3 – T.M. Kalaw via Timog Ave.

24. T3166 Punta – Quiapo (Barbosa) via Sta. Mesa

25. T3167 Quezon Ave. – LRT 5th Ave., Caloocan City

26. T3168 Recto – Retiro via F. Huertas, Oroquieta

27. T3169 Recto – Roxas District via Quezon Ave., Espana Ave.

28. T3170 Divisoria – Gasak via H. Lopez

29. T426 Queens Row Village – Talon via M. Alvarez

30. T427 Molino, SM Bacoor – Alabang

These are, on the other hand, the additional UV Express routes based on MC 2020-062:

1. N25 BF Paranaque – Ayala Center

2. N26 Brgy. Fortune (Marikina City) – Cubao, Quezon City

3. N27 Deparo – SM North EDSA/C.I.T

4. N28 Deparo – Blumentritt

5. N29 Lagro – Quiapo via Sauyo

6. N30 Lagro – SM North EDSA

7. N31 Lagro – T.M. Kalaw

8. N32 Lower Bicutan – SM Makati

9. N33 Malabon – Ayala

10. N34 Novaliches – Cubao Farmers’ Market

11. N35 Novaliches – Monumento

12. N36 Pasig San Joaquin – Robinson’s Galleria

13. N37 Southmall – Lawton

14. C53 Bahayang Pag-asa – Park and Ride, Lawton

15. C54 Camella Holmes, Springville – Ayala Avenue

16. C55 Camella Homes, Springville – Metropolis Mall, Alabang

17. C56 Imus, Cavite – Ayala Avenue

18. C57 Queen’s Row, Cavite – Park and Ride, Lawton

19. C58 Sto. Nino, Meycauayan, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue

20. C59 Tabang – Tutuban

21. C60 Tanay, Rizal – EDSA Shaw Boulevard

22. C61 Malolos, Bulacan – Quezon Avenue

The LTFRB said 1064 more UV Express units and 1704 more traditional public utility jeepneys will also be allowed to ply the streets starting that day.

Those allowed to operate are roadworthy PUVs with valid and existing Certificates of Public Convenience (CPC) or Applications for Extension of Validity, and should be with a Personal Passenger Insurance Policy.

Instead of special permits, a QR code shall be given to each operator.

This should be posted on the vehicle.

The QR code may be downloaded from the official LTFRB website https://ltfrb.gov.ph/.

There shall be no fare increases.

All passengers and drivers shall also strictly follow the safety and health protocols inside vehicles, including the one-seat-apart rule, the wearing of face masks and face shields, among others.

The LTFRB said the additional routes and vehicles were in compliance with the directive of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade for the enforcement of Operation Plan (OPLAN) AIR (Add routes/PUVs, Increase speed/capacity, Reduce travel time), in accordance with the decision of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and his Cabinet to approve the recommendation of the Economic Development Council to help aid the country’s economic recovery.