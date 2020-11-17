LTFRB to open 8 more traditional PUJ routes in M. Manila

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is opening on Wednesday, Nov. 18, eight additional routes for traditional public utility jeepneys in Metro Manila.

The LTFRB said the following are the additional routes, according to Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-073.

• T181 Evergreen Subdivision – Bagong Silang/Evergreen Subdivision – Philcoa

• T3189 MCU – Recto via F. Huetias, Oroquieta

• T3190 Pier South – Project 6 via España

• T3191 Pier South – Project 8 via Quezon Ave.

• T3192 Project 6 – T.M. Kalaw via Quezon Ave.

• T3193 Project6-Vito Cruz via Quezon Ave.

• T3194 Project 8 – Quiapo via Roosevelt Ave.

• T3195 Project 8 – T.M. Kalaw via Quezon Ave.

The LTFRB said with the additional routes, 1043 more jeepneys can ply the metropolis.

Only roadworthy PUVs with a valid and existing Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or an application for extension of validity are allowed on the streets.

They should also have a Personal Passenger Insurance Policy.

Instead of a special permit, each operator may download a QR code from the LTFRB official website (https://ltfrb.gov.ph/).

No fare increases shall be implemented.

All safety and healh protocols should also be followed.