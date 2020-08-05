LTFRB reopens six inter-regional public utility bus routes

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has reopened six inter-regional public utility bus routes.

According to the LTFRB, the following routes from Caraga to Regions 10 and 11, and vice versa, are now opened:

1. Butuan City – Cagayan de Oro City, and vice versa

2. Butuan City – Davao City, and vice versa

3. Surigao City – Cagayan de Oro City, and vice versa

4. Surigao City – Davao City, and vice versa

5. Tandag City – Cagayan de Oro City via Barobo, and vice versa

6. Tandag City – Davao City via Barobo, and vice versa

According to Regional Office Circular No. 2020-022, the special permits for the routes are effective August 1 to August 15.

The LTFRB said the routes were again opened after the regional offices determined, upon consultation and study, that they were needed to help transport passengers in between areas.

The LTFRB reminded PUB operators to follow health protocols during their trips, such as social distancing.

PUBs are only allowed to carry 50 percent of their total capacity.