LTFRB releases guidelines for traditional PUJs plying NCR roads during GCQ starting today

(Eagle News)– The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has released its guidelines for the operation of traditional public utility jeepneys during the general community quarantine in Metro Manila.
The LTFRB said based on Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-026, traditional PUJs with the following routes can ply their existing routes with no special permit necessary starting today:
T102 Camarin – Novaliches
T103 Karuhatan – Ugong
T104 Malabon – Monumento via Letre
T105 Malabon (TP) – Navotas (TP)
T107 Monumento – Navotas via Letre
T205 Cubao – Proj. 4 via J.P. Rizal
T206 Cubao – San Juan via N. Domingo
T208 IBP Road – Lupang Pangako via Gravel Pit Road
T209 Marikina – Pasig
T210 Pantranco – Proj. 2 & 3 via Kamuning
T211 Proj. 2 & 3 – Q Mart
T212 Sucat-Highway – Bagumbayan
T213 Ayala – Pateros via JP Rizal
T215 Marikina – Pateros via Pasig
T301 A. Boni – A. Mabini via 10th Ave
T302 A. Bonifacio – D Tuazon/E. Rodriguez Ave.
T303 A. Rivera – Raon via Severino Reyes
T305 Ayala – Mantrade via Pasong Tamo
T306 Ayala – Washington
T309 Balic-Balic – Quiapo via Lepanto
T310 Balic-Balic – Bustillos via G. Tuazon
T311 Balic-Balic – Espana/M. Dela Fuente
T312 Balintawak – Frisco
T313 Balut – Blumentritt
T314 Blumentritt – North Harbor via Divisoria
T316 Boni – Kalentong JRC via Boni Avenue
T317 Dian – Libertad
T318 Divisoria – Gastambide via Morayta
T320 Divisoria – Pier North via Plaza Moriones
T321 Divisoria – Quiapo via Evangelista
T322 Evangelista – Libertad
T323 Divisoria – Velasquez
T324 Guadalupe Market – L. Guinto via Pasig Line
T326 L. Guinto – Sta. Ana
T327 Herbosa/Pritil – P. Guevarra via Tayuman
T328 Kalentong/JRC – P. Victorino via P. Cruz
T330 Divisoria – Sta. Cruz via San Nicolas
T331 Kayamanan C – PRC via Pasong Tamo
T332 L. Guinto – Zobel Roxas via Paco
T333 Lardizabal – Rizal Ave. via M. Dela Fuente
T334 Lealtad – Quiapo (Barbosa) via Lepanto
T335 Kalentong/JRC – Libertad (Mandaluyong) Nueve de Pebrero
T336 Kalentong/JRC – Namayan via Vergara
T338 North Harbor – Quiapo via Evangelista
T340 P. Faura – San Andres
T343 Quezon Ave. – Sta. Mesa Market via Araneta Avenue
T344 Crame – San Juan via Pinaglabanan
T401 Alabang – Sucat via M.L. Quezon
T402 Soldiers Hill (Phase IV) – Talon via Alvarez
The LTFRB said instead of the special permit, a corresponding QR Code shall be issued to the operator prior to the operation, which must be printed and displayed in the corresponding unit.
The operator, the LTFRB said, may secure the QR Code by downloading it from the LTFRB website at www.ltfrb.gov.ph.
The PUJs should be be registered with the Land Transportation Office and with a valid Personal Passenger Insurance Policy.
The existing fare of P9.00 for the first four kilometers and P1.50 for succeeding kilometer(s) should also be followed.
No fare adjustment shall be applied unless approved by the board, the LTFRB said.
Operators and drivers are required to comply with safety measures prior to dispatch and during operations, such as the checking of body temperature, wearing of face masks and gloves at all times.
The PUJs shall operate at a maximum of 50% capacity.
“Failure to comply with the conditions set forth by the Board will incur penalties from imposition of fines to cancellation or suspension of the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or Provisional Authority (PA),” the LTFRB said.