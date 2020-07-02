LTFRB releases guidelines for traditional PUJs plying NCR roads during GCQ starting today

(Eagle News)– The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has released its guidelines for the operation of traditional public utility jeepneys during the general community quarantine in Metro Manila.

The LTFRB said based on Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-026, traditional PUJs with the following routes can ply their existing routes with no special permit necessary starting today:

T102 Camarin – Novaliches

T103 Karuhatan – Ugong

T104 Malabon – Monumento via Letre

T105 Malabon (TP) – Navotas (TP)

T107 Monumento – Navotas via Letre

T205 Cubao – Proj. 4 via J.P. Rizal

T206 Cubao – San Juan via N. Domingo

T208 IBP Road – Lupang Pangako via Gravel Pit Road

T209 Marikina – Pasig

T210 Pantranco – Proj. 2 & 3 via Kamuning

T211 Proj. 2 & 3 – Q Mart

T212 Sucat-Highway – Bagumbayan

T213 Ayala – Pateros via JP Rizal

T215 Marikina – Pateros via Pasig

T301 A. Boni – A. Mabini via 10th Ave

T302 A. Bonifacio – D Tuazon/E. Rodriguez Ave.

T303 A. Rivera – Raon via Severino Reyes

T305 Ayala – Mantrade via Pasong Tamo

T306 Ayala – Washington

T309 Balic-Balic – Quiapo via Lepanto

T310 Balic-Balic – Bustillos via G. Tuazon

T311 Balic-Balic – Espana/M. Dela Fuente

T312 Balintawak – Frisco

T313 Balut – Blumentritt

T314 Blumentritt – North Harbor via Divisoria

T316 Boni – Kalentong JRC via Boni Avenue

T317 Dian – Libertad

T318 Divisoria – Gastambide via Morayta

T320 Divisoria – Pier North via Plaza Moriones

T321 Divisoria – Quiapo via Evangelista

T322 Evangelista – Libertad

T323 Divisoria – Velasquez

T324 Guadalupe Market – L. Guinto via Pasig Line

T326 L. Guinto – Sta. Ana

T327 Herbosa/Pritil – P. Guevarra via Tayuman

T328 Kalentong/JRC – P. Victorino via P. Cruz

T330 Divisoria – Sta. Cruz via San Nicolas

T331 Kayamanan C – PRC via Pasong Tamo

T332 L. Guinto – Zobel Roxas via Paco

T333 Lardizabal – Rizal Ave. via M. Dela Fuente

T334 Lealtad – Quiapo (Barbosa) via Lepanto

T335 Kalentong/JRC – Libertad (Mandaluyong) Nueve de Pebrero

T336 Kalentong/JRC – Namayan via Vergara

T338 North Harbor – Quiapo via Evangelista

T340 P. Faura – San Andres

T343 Quezon Ave. – Sta. Mesa Market via Araneta Avenue

T344 Crame – San Juan via Pinaglabanan

T401 Alabang – Sucat via M.L. Quezon

T402 Soldiers Hill (Phase IV) – Talon via Alvarez

The LTFRB said instead of the special permit, a corresponding QR Code shall be issued to the operator prior to the operation, which must be printed and displayed in the corresponding unit.

The operator, the LTFRB said, may secure the QR Code by downloading it from the LTFRB website at www.ltfrb.gov.ph.

The PUJs should be be registered with the Land Transportation Office and with a valid Personal Passenger Insurance Policy.

The existing fare of P9.00 for the first four kilometers and P1.50 for succeeding kilometer(s) should also be followed.

No fare adjustment shall be applied unless approved by the board, the LTFRB said.

Operators and drivers are required to comply with safety measures prior to dispatch and during operations, such as the checking of body temperature, wearing of face masks and gloves at all times.

The PUJs shall operate at a maximum of 50% capacity.

“Failure to comply with the conditions set forth by the Board will incur penalties from imposition of fines to cancellation or suspension of the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) or Provisional Authority (PA),” the LTFRB said.