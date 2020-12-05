LTFRB: Over P802 million in cash subsidies distributed to PUV operators under Bayanihan law 2

(Eagle News) — Over P802 million in cash subsidies have been distributed to public utility vehicle operators whose livelihood was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chair Martin Delgra said the P802,860,500 was as of December 3 and translates to a 87.52 percent disbursement rate.

Delgra said the amount–which was part of the P1. 158 billion total budget allocated as direct cash subsidy under the Solidarity to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 law—was distributed to operators of 123,517 units.

He said the remaining 12 % will be distributed, in the next few days, in the amount of P917, 338,500.00 ′

He said this will be distributed to operators of 17,612 PUV units.

Under the Direct Subsidy Program, each operator is given P6, 500 per PUV unit under a franchise.

“They will not be neglected while we are all experiencing (the) pandemic,” Delgra said.