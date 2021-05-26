LTFRB: Over P400 million in payouts given to drivers under gov’t service contracting program

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has given over P400 million in payouts to drivers under the government’s service contracting program.

In a statement, the LTFRB said the P461.8 million distributed as of May 25 includes the initial payout of P4,000, a weekly payout, and a one-time incentive.

Drivers who joined the program last year and are still in the program on April 30, 2021 are entitled to a one-time incentive of P25,000.

PUV drivers onboarded from May 1 to June 15, on the other hand, will receive a P20,000 one-time incentive.

The LTFRB said drivers under the program may receive an additional P7,000 if they log in at the Systems App in five days within one week.

The agency said 12,371 drivers have received their initial payout while 2,933 drivers nationwide have received their P25,000 onboarding incentive.

Interested drivers may still register for the program through www.servicecontracting.ph.

“Lubos ang pasasalamat ng DOTr at LTFRB sa malasakit at serbisyo na inihahatid ng mga driver para sa ating mga commuter (the Department of Transportation and the LTFRB are grateful for the sacrifices and service of drivers to commuters),” the LTFRB said.