LTFRB opens additional ten routes for traditional PUJs in M. Manila

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has opened an additional ten routes for traditional public utility jeepneys in Metro Manila.

In a statement, the LTFRB said the following routes will be opened starting Wednesday, Sept. 9, based on Memorandum Circular 2020-043:

T138 EDSA/North Ave. – Quezon City Hall

T139 Marcos Ave. – Quirino Highway via Tandang Sora

T340 Dapitan – Libertad via L. Guinto

T341 Divisoria – Retiro via JA Santos

T342 Divisoria – Sangandaan

T395 Libertad – Washington

T396 Baclaran – Escolta via Jones, L. Guinto

T397 Baclaran – QI via Mabini

T398 Blumentritt – Libertad via Quiapo, Guinto

T399 Blumentritt – Vito Cruz via L. Guinto

With the additional routes, an additional 1,006 traditional jeepney units will be allowed to ply Metro Manila roads.

The LTFRB said roadworthy traditional PUJs with a valid Personal Passenger Insurance Policy may do so even without a special permit.

In lieu of the special permit, each operator will be given a QR code, which needs to be printed on short bond paper and displayed at the PUJ unit.

The QR code may be downloaded from the LTFRB website starting this afternoon.

All plying traditional PUJs are also required to follow safety and health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pinapaalala naman ng ahensya na walang taas-pasahe na ipapatupad maliban na lang kung opisyal na ilahad at aprubahan ng LTFRB,” the LTFRB said.

Overall, 178 routes have been opened for traditional PUJs.

Over 16,000, or 16213 traditional PUJs, are allowed to ply National Capital Region roads all in all, the LTFRB said.

It said these were apart from the 45 routes for modern PUJs and the 786 modern PUJs allowed to operate.