LTFRB: No walk-in transactions allowed in some offices during MECQ

(Eagle News)–Walk-ins will not be entertained in Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board offices during the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

In a statement, the LTFRB said the suspension of transactions for walk-ins covering the LTFRB central and National Capital Region offices was necessary as only 50 percent of the workforce in these offices will report to work in compliance with MECQ guidelines.

Majority of the workforce, the LTFRB said, will work from home.

The LTFRB said the following transactions may be done online:

1. Request for Special Permit;

2. Correction of Typographical Error;

3. Request for Confirmation of Unit/s;

4. Request for Franchise Verification;

5. Request for Issuance or Extension Provisional Authority;

6. Legal Concerns/Query on Hearing Schedule, Status

The LTFRB urged the public to just follow the process for filing a request stated in its Facebook account.

It added the Public Transportation Online Processing System will also be operational.

Apart from Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan are under the MECQ until Aug. 18.