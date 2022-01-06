LTFRB main office in QC closed until Friday, Jan. 7, for COVID-19 mass testing of employees, disinfection

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board central office in Quezon City will be closed from Thursday, Jan. 6, to Friday, Jan. 7.

The LTFRB said the temporary closure was to pave the way for a mass testing of its personnel amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

It said the central office will also be disinfected on those days.

According to the LTFRB, its 24/7 hotline, 1342, won’t be available starting Thursday to Sunday, Jan. 9.

Those who have queries or concerns may do either of the following:

Send a message to the LTFRB official Facebook page Send an email to the Public Assistance Complaints Desk (PACD) e-mail address – pacd@ltfrb.gov.ph

Metro Manila, the Department of Health said, is at a “critical” risk for COVID-19.

An alert level 3 is in effect over the region until Jan. 15.