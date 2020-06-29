LTFRB main office closed for disinfection

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board main office was temporarily closed today, Monday, June 29.
In a statement, the LTFRB said this was to pave the way for a disinfection of the area, after one of the 313 employees who underwent rapid testing tested positive.
This is the second time the agency conducted a rapid testing of its employees since the National Capital Region was placed under an enhanced community quarantine in March.
On the first test, no one tested positive.
With the temporary closure of the main office, the following services will be delayed:
– 24/7 Public Assistance Complaints Desk 1342
– Inquiries on legal matters
– New Application for CPC
– Application for Extension of Validity
– Petition for Dropping and Substitution of Units
– Petition for Dropping of Units
– Petition for Installation of Advertising Sign
– Application for Consolidation of Cases
– Petition for Change Venue of Registration
– Petition for Adoption of Trade Name
– Petition for Storage of Unit Plate
– Petition for Upgrading/Downgrading of Units
– Petition for Cancellation of Franchise
– Petition for Withdrawal of Application
– Petition for Adoption of Color Scheme
– Application for Change of Party Applicant
– Request for Garage and Unit Inspection
– Surrender of Plates
– Clearance of Account
– Assessment of Fees
– Re- Assessment of Fees
– Releasing of Assessment of fees
– Issuance of Special Permit
– Clearance and Releasing of Impounded Vehicles
Members of the public were urged to conduct online transactions for the following:
1. Request for Special Permit;
2. Correction of Typographical Error;
3. Request for Confirmation of Unit/s;
4. Request for Franchise Verification;
5. Request for Issuance or Extension Provisional Authority;
6. Legal Concerns/Query on Hearing Schedule, Status
The instructions for these may be found here: https://www.facebook.com/pg/ltfrb.central.office/posts/?ref=page_internal
“Binibigyang-diin ng ahensya na ang LTFRB Central Office lamang ang pansamantalang sarado bukas. Patuloy naman ang pagbibigay ng serbisyo ng LTFRB NCR sa pamamagitan ng Public Transport Online Processing System (PTOPS),” the LTFRB said.