LTFRB main office closed for disinfection

(Eagle News) — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board main office was temporarily closed today, Monday, June 29.

In a statement, the LTFRB said this was to pave the way for a disinfection of the area, after one of the 313 employees who underwent rapid testing tested positive.

This is the second time the agency conducted a rapid testing of its employees since the National Capital Region was placed under an enhanced community quarantine in March.

On the first test, no one tested positive.

With the temporary closure of the main office, the following services will be delayed: