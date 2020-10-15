LTFRB eyes release of guidelines for implementation of one-seat-apart policy this week

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board may release the specifics of the one-seat-apart policy of Department of Transportation in public utility vehicles this week.

LTFRB chair Martin Delgra III said the agency was only “ironing out” the details of the policy, which aims to help allow for a further opening of the Philippine economy while protecting the public’s health.

The policy was announced by the DOTr, after President Rodrigo Duterte rejected the gradual reduction of the one-meter social distancing rule announced by the agency earlier.

In rejecting this, the President appeared to have given weight to the arguments made by some health experts and some Cabinet officials, including Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, that reducing the one meter required among commuters may result in the spread of COVID-19.

The LTFRB said it will also adhere to Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade’s directive to implement Operation Plan AIR (Add routes/PUVs, Increase speed/capacity, Reduce travel time).

So far, the LTFRB said it has opened the following routes and allowed the following number of units on streets since June 1:

1. Traditional public utility jeepneys

No. of routes opened: 302

No. of authorized units: 27,016

2. Modern PUJs

No. of routes opened: 48

No. of authorized units: 845

3. Public utility buses

No. of routes: 34

No. of authorized units: 4,093

4. P2P buses

No. of routes opened: 34

No. of authorized units: 387

5. UV Express

No. of routes opened: 76

No. of authorized units: 3,263

6. Taxis

No. of authorized units: 20,927

7. Transport Network Vehicle Services

No. of authorized units: 24,356

8. Provincial public utility buses

No. of routes opened: 12

No. of authorized units: 286

9. Modern UV Express

No. of routes opened: 2

No. of authorized units: 40

“Ang pagdaragdag ng mga ruta ay patuloy na ring trinatrabaho ng ahensya,” Delgra said.