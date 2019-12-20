LTFRB extends Angkas test-run period to March 2020; two other players included

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has extended the test-run period of Angkas in Metro Manila and Cebu and included other players.

Apart from Angkas, the LTFRB said JoyRide and MoveIt could participate in the test-run period extended to March 23, 2020.

The first test-run period, which was approved in May, was supposed to lapse on Dec. 26, 2019.

According to the LTFRB, JoyRide and MoveIt were chosen of the six companies that had applied for accreditation to provide motorcycle taxi services after “careful evaluation, inspection, and validation of the overall operational readiness of the applicants.”

The LTFRB set the overall cap of motorcycles offering the services at 39,000 — 10,000 motorcycles per company for Metro Manila and 3000 bikers per company for Metro Cebu operations.

Senator Imee Marcos has called for the legalization of motorcyle-hailing services, saying they were considered safer than the habal-habal plying the streets.