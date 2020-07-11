LTFRB central office in QC to temporarily suspend ops starting Monday, July 13, after five test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board central office will be temporarily closed starting Monday, July 13.

The LTFRB said the temporary closure, of the office on East Ave., Quezon City, which will last until Friday, July 17, was after five of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The LTFRB said this was based on the swab tests conducted by the Philippine Red Cross and the Philippine Coast Guard.

The lockdown would pave the way for a disinfection of the premises, the LTFRB said.

With the temporary suspension of operations, the LTFRB said there will be delays in the processing of the following transactions:

– 24/7 Public Assistance Complaints Desk 1342

– Inquiries on legal matters

– New Application for CPC

– Application for Extension of Validity

– Petition for Dropping and Substitution of Units

– Petition for Dropping of Units

– Petition for Installation of Advertising Sign

– Application for Consolidation of Cases

– Petition for Change Venue of Registration

– Petition for Adoption of Trade Name

– Petition for Storage of Unit Plate

– Petition for Upgrading/Downgrading of Units

– Petition for Cancellation of Franchise

– Petition for Withdrawal of Application

– Petition for Adoption of Color Scheme

– Application for Change of Party Applicant

– Request for Garage and Unit Inspection

– Surrender of Plates

– Clearance of Account

– Assessment of Fees

– Re- Assessment of Fees

– Releasing of Assessment of fees

– Issuance of Special Permit

– Clearance and Releasing of Impounded Vehicles

The public was urged to transact online for the following instead:

1. Request for Special Permit;

2. Correction of Typographical Error;

3. Request for Confirmation of Unit/s;

4. Request for Franchise Verification;

5. Request for Issuance or Extension Provisional Authority;

6. Legal Concerns/Query on Hearing Schedule, Status

“Mangyari lamang na sundin ang mga instructions na makikita sa link na ito:https://www.facebook.com/ltfrb.central.office/photos/p.2628434210731824/2628434210731824/?type=1 ,” the LTFRB said.

The LTFRB said some transactions may also be coursed through the Public Transport Online Processing System:https://ncr-ltfrb.pisopay.com.ph/en.