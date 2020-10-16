LTFRB: Ban on eating, talking in PUVs stays despite one-seat-apart rule

(Eagle News)–The ban on eating and talking in public utility vehicles remains even with the implementation of the one-seat-apart rule in public utility vehicles.

This is according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, which released Memorandum Circular 2020-061 that provided details on the new rule days after the Department of Transportation announced the policy that effectively replaced the one-meter social distancing rule in PUVs.

According to the LTFRB, passengers could also sit beside each other but only if there was a plastic barrier between the two.

Passengers and drivers should wear their face shields and masks at all times during the trips, the LTFRB said.

The agency added all PUVs should be subject to regular disinfection, with the use of UV light, apart from disinfecting agents, allowed.

There should be proper ventilation inside the PUV.

Travelers with symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough, colds and a fever shall not be allowed to board the vehicle.

The LTFRB said anyone caught violating any of these rules shall be meted out the proper sanction.

Jeepney drivers and operators found in violation of any of these may be suspended or have their franchise removed, the agency explained.

Earlier, the DOTr announced a gradual reduction in the one-meter social distancing rule in PUVs, a policy that did not suit well with some members of the Cabinet, including Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, and some health experts amid fears of the spread of COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte later rejected the new rule, which the DOTr had said was aimed at allowing for more passengers inside PUVs as the economy reopens.