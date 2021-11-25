LTFRB: Around 78,000 PUJ operators can now benefit from gov’t’s fuel subsidy

(Eagle News) — Around 78,000 jeepney operators can now benefit from the government’s P7,200 one-time fuel subsidy, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said.

According to the LTFRB, the 78,000 operators received their subsidy from the government this week.

They’re a portion of the 136,000 public utility jeepney (PUJ) operators or franchise holders qualified under the Fuel Subsidy program launched by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to help operators and drivers amid increasing fuel prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sa pamamagitan nitong programa na ito, Mamang Tsuper, nawa’y inyong patuloy at buong-puso niyong gampanan ang inyong mahalagang papel at tungkulin sa ating mga commuter,” Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said.

According to Zona Russet Tamayo, LTFRB-NCR Regional Director and officer in charge of the agency’s legal division, the amount should only be used for fuel purchases.

The LTFRB said the amount could be used to purchase fuel from gas companies participating in the program such as Petron, Shell, Seaoil, Total, Jetti, Rephil, Caltex, Petro Gazz, and Unioil.

“Kailangang tulungan natin ang transport sector lalong lalo na ang mga tsuper at operator ng public utility jeepneys o PUJ, hindi lamang para maibsan ang gastusin sa araw-araw na pagmamaneho pero higit pa para masiguro ang pagpapatakbo ng pampublikong sasakyan para sa ating mas nakakaraming mananakay,” LTFRB Chair Martin Delgra said.