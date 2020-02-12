LTFRB approves jeepney fare hike in Region X

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has approved a P0.50 fare increase for Public Utility Jeepneys in Region X.

In a statement, the LTFRB said implementation of the increase from the current fare of P7.50 to P8.00 for the first four kilometers began on Monday, Feb. 10.

The rate for every succeeding kilometer remains at P1.40, the LTFRB said.

The minimum fare for Persons With Disabilities, senior citizens, and students is set at P6.50.

The LTFRB said the decision signed on Jan. 31 stem from the petitions for fare increase filed by Transporter Federation Empowerment Council (TRAFECO), Coalition of Lanao Del Norte Utility Transport for Change (CLUTCH), and UTF-NCTU-Cagayan De Oro City Chapter submitted in March 2018.

The groups had cited as reasons for their request a need to address the increasing oil prices and prices of vehicle spare parts.

The approval came after several meetings, including a public hearing on 15 August 2018, between LTFRB Region X and the operators.

LTFRB X Director Aminoden Guro said PUJ operators in the region should first acquire a copy of the new fare matrix before they can collect the new minimum fare from passengers.

Earlier, the LTFRB directed all regional offices to address all pending petitions filed under their jurisdiction.