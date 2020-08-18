LTFRB announces additional PUV routes with M. Manila back as GCQ area starting Aug. 19

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board announced additional routes for public utility vehicles as Metro Manila reverts to a general community quarantine on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

According to the LTFRB, for public utility jeepneys, 64 routes will be opened, while four will be opened for UV Express units.

The opening of the routes was based on Memorandum Circulars 2020-029A, MC 2020-035, and MC 2020-036 signed between July 31 and August 15.

These are the routes PUJs may ply starting Aug. 19:

T101 Bagong Silang – Novaliches via Susano

T121 Polo – Sangandaan via Tenejeros

T122 EDSA/North Ave. – Project 6

T123 Novaliches – Shelterville via Camarin Road

T124 Jordan Plains – Sapang Palay

T202 Commonwealth Market – Q. Plaza via Marikina

T222 Balara – Tumana

T223 Cubao (Arayat) – V. Luna via Ybardolaza

T224 Pasig – Ugong via Rodriguez

T225 Pateros – Market Market

T226 FTI – Kayamaan C

T227 AFP/PNP Housing – Guadalupe via Bayani Rd.

T228 Project 2&3 – TM Kalaw to Remedios Street via E. Rodriguez Avenue

T229 Angono – Pasig

T230 Bagong Nayon II – Marikina

T231 Binangonan – Pasig

T352 Del Monte – Quezon Ave. via Banawe

T353 San Miguel – SM Manila

T354 Frisco – Vito Cruz via Sta. Cruz, Mabini

These are the routes PUJs may ply starting Aug. 20:

T125 Capitol Park Homes II – SM Fairview

T126 Amparo – Novaliches via Sanana

T127 Bigte, Norzagaray, Bulacan – Novaliches

T128 Novaliches – Palmera, San Jose del Monte

T129 Novaliches – Sapang Palay

T130 EDSA/North Ave – T. Sora via Mindanao Ave.

T131 Balintawak – Marcos Ave./T. Sora

T232 EDSA/Pioneer – Pateros via Pasig

T233 Antipolo – Marikina

T325 Guadalupe (ABC) – Brgy. Buting E. Rembo via Kalayaan

T355 Del Pan – Guadalupe (Ibabaw)

T356 Nagtahan Rotonda – Pandacan

T357 Guadalupe Market – L. Guinto via P. Gil

T358 EDSA/West Ave. – Panay Ave.

T359 Bangkusay – Divisoria

T360 Blumentritt – Delos Reyes/P. Campa via Dimasalang

T361 Del Monte – Kanlaon via Mayon

T362 San Andres Mkt – Sta. Ana via P. Faura/P. Gil

T363 San Miguel – Ikot

T364 Blumentritt – Retiro

T365 AFP/PNP Housing Guadalupe via MRT

T366 Divisoria – Don Bosco via Moriones

T367 Arroceros – Project 8 via Espana

T368 Guadalupe (ABC) Pateros via JP Rizal

T403 Baclaran – NAIA/Baltao

T404 Alabang – Signal Village via SSH

According to the LTFRB, the following are the routes UV Express units may ply:

SM Bicutan – Ayala Center

Almanza – Ayala Center via SLEX/Skyway

Sucat – Quiapo

Marikina Heights – Ayala

With the additional routes, the LTFRB said an additional 4498 PUJs and an additional 641 UV Express units are also allowed to ply roads.

Based on the circulars, PUVs don’t need to secure a special permit.

Instead, they will use a QR code, which the LTFRB will issue to vehicles that will be allowed on the streets.

“Ang mga ito ay maaaring i-download mula sa website ng ahensya (ltfrb.gov.ph) at kailangan i-print at idikit sa harap ng windshield ng yunit nang hindi nakasasagabal sa paningin ng drayber,” the LTFRB said.

The agency also reminded drivers, operators and passengers to follow social distancing protocols.

The no face mask and face shield-no ride policy shall also be strictly implemented.