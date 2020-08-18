LTFRB announces additional PUV routes with M. Manila back as GCQ area starting Aug. 19

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board announced additional routes for public utility vehicles as Metro Manila reverts to a general community quarantine on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
According to the LTFRB, for public utility jeepneys, 64 routes will be opened, while four will be opened for UV Express units.
The opening of the routes was based on Memorandum Circulars 2020-029A, MC 2020-035, and MC 2020-036 signed between July 31 and August 15.
These are the routes PUJs may ply starting Aug. 19:
T101 Bagong Silang – Novaliches via Susano
T121 Polo – Sangandaan via Tenejeros
T122 EDSA/North Ave. – Project 6
T123 Novaliches – Shelterville via Camarin Road
T124 Jordan Plains – Sapang Palay
T202 Commonwealth Market – Q. Plaza via Marikina
T222 Balara – Tumana
T223 Cubao (Arayat) – V. Luna via Ybardolaza
T224 Pasig – Ugong via Rodriguez
T225 Pateros – Market Market
T226 FTI – Kayamaan C
T227 AFP/PNP Housing – Guadalupe via Bayani Rd.
T228 Project 2&3 – TM Kalaw to Remedios Street via E. Rodriguez Avenue
T229 Angono – Pasig
T230 Bagong Nayon II – Marikina
T231 Binangonan – Pasig
T352 Del Monte – Quezon Ave. via Banawe
T353 San Miguel – SM Manila
T354 Frisco – Vito Cruz via Sta. Cruz, Mabini
These are the routes PUJs may ply starting Aug. 20:
T125 Capitol Park Homes II – SM Fairview
T126 Amparo – Novaliches via Sanana
T127 Bigte, Norzagaray, Bulacan – Novaliches
T128 Novaliches – Palmera, San Jose del Monte
T129 Novaliches – Sapang Palay
T130 EDSA/North Ave – T. Sora via Mindanao Ave.
T131 Balintawak – Marcos Ave./T. Sora
T232 EDSA/Pioneer – Pateros via Pasig
T233 Antipolo – Marikina
T325 Guadalupe (ABC) – Brgy. Buting E. Rembo via Kalayaan
T355 Del Pan – Guadalupe (Ibabaw)
T356 Nagtahan Rotonda – Pandacan
T357 Guadalupe Market – L. Guinto via P. Gil
T358 EDSA/West Ave. – Panay Ave.
T359 Bangkusay – Divisoria
T360 Blumentritt – Delos Reyes/P. Campa via Dimasalang
T361 Del Monte – Kanlaon via Mayon
T362 San Andres Mkt – Sta. Ana via P. Faura/P. Gil
T363 San Miguel – Ikot
T364 Blumentritt – Retiro
T365 AFP/PNP Housing Guadalupe via MRT
T366 Divisoria – Don Bosco via Moriones
T367 Arroceros – Project 8 via Espana
T368 Guadalupe (ABC) Pateros via JP Rizal
T403 Baclaran – NAIA/Baltao
T404 Alabang – Signal Village via SSH
According to the LTFRB, the following are the routes UV Express units may ply:
SM Bicutan – Ayala Center
Almanza – Ayala Center via SLEX/Skyway
Sucat – Quiapo
Marikina Heights – Ayala
With the additional routes, the LTFRB said an additional 4498 PUJs and an additional 641 UV Express units are also allowed to ply roads.
Based on the circulars, PUVs don’t need to secure a special permit.
Instead, they will use a QR code, which the LTFRB will issue to vehicles that will be allowed on the streets.
“Ang mga ito ay maaaring i-download mula sa website ng ahensya (ltfrb.gov.ph) at kailangan i-print at idikit sa harap ng windshield ng yunit nang hindi nakasasagabal sa paningin ng drayber,” the LTFRB said.
The agency also reminded drivers, operators and passengers to follow social distancing protocols.
The no face mask and face shield-no ride policy shall also be strictly implemented.