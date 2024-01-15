LTFRB: 97% of PUJs in Metro Manila consolidated under PUV modernization program

(Eagle News)–The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Monday, Jan. 15, gave the assurance there would be sufficient public transport vehicles in Metro Manila under the PUV modernization program.

LTFRB regional director Zona Russet Tamayo said 97.18 percent of the registered units of public utility jeeps already consolidated in the National Capital Region in 2023.

“..Right now po, we’ve mapped out NCR and we already determined that there will be a sufficient supply (of vehicles) po,” Tamayo said.

The LTFRB official said they will again assess the consolidation of overall routes in the first part of January.

Once the full data on the percentage of consolidation is released, she said “we’d move to the next stage.”

“…Which is iyon hong hindi nag-consolidate will no longer be allowed to run the routes, except po if as we see, as we analyze po, there might be the need,” she said.

After consolidation, jeepney operators will be required to modernize their fleet under the PUV program.