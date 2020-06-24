LTFRB: 31 rationalized city bus routes now open

(Eagle News) — All of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s 31 rationalized bus routes are now operational.

This was after route number 10, or the Cubao-Doroteo Jose route, was officially opened today, June 24, the LTFRB said.

Apart from that route, the following were routes opened to commuters since the first week of June:

1.) Portion of Route E (EDSA Carousel) *to augment MRT-3 operations

2.) – Route 1 (Monumento-Balagtas)

3.) – Route 2 (Monumento – PITX)

4.) – Route 3 (Monumento-Valenzuela Gateway Complex)

5.) – Route 4 (North EDSA-Fairview)

6.) – Route 5 (Quezon Avenue-Angat)

7.) – Route 6 (Quezon Ave.-EDSA Taft Ave.)

8.) – Route 7 (Quezon Avenue-Montalban)

9.) – Route 8 (Cubao-Montalban)

10.) – Route 9 (Cubao-Antipolo) *to augment LRT-2

11.) – Route 11 (Gilmore-Taytay)

12.) – Route 12 (Kalentong-Pasig)

13.) – Route 13 (Buendia-BGC)

14.) – Route 14 (Ayala-Alabang)

15.) – Route 15 (Ayala-Biñan)

16.) – Route 16 (Ayala Ave.-FTI)

17.) – Route 17 (Monumento-EDSA Taft) *to augment LRT-1

18.) – Route 18 (PITX-NAIA Loop)

19.) – Route 19 (North EDSA-BGC)

20.) – Route 20 (Monumento-Meycauayan)

21.) – Route 21 (Monumento-San Jose Del Monte)

22.) – (Route 22) (Monumento-Angat)

23.) – Route 23 (PITX-Sucat)

24.) – Route 24 (PITX-Alabang)

25.) – Route 25 (BGC-Alabang)

26.) – Route 26 (PITX-Naic)

27.) – Route 27 (PITX-Trece Martires)

28.) – Route 28 (PITX-Dasmariñas)

29.) – Route 29 (PITX – General Mariano Alvarez)

30.) – Route 30 (PITX-Cavite City)

The LTFRB said the gradual opening of the routes was based on the “gradual, calibrated, and in phases approach” being implemented by the Department of Transportation for the resumption of public transportation, as directed by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

All public utility bus operators and drivers were directed to follow health and safety protocols stipulated in Memorandum Circular 2020-018 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

These include the wearing of face masks, the disinfection of units before and after every trip or every two hours, and the use of non-permeable and transparent barriers.

PUB operators and drivers were also ordered to follow the maximum passenger capacity as stipulated in the DOTr and IATF guidelines.

Metro Manila remains under a general community quarantine, which means only selected industries are operational.