Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. is next AFP chief

(Eagle News)–Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner Jr. has been named the next chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Brawner, the Philippine Army commanding general, is set to replace General Andres Centino, who will serve as the Presidential Adviser on the West Philippine Sea.

Brawner served as the brigade commander of the 103rd Infantry Brigade after the Marawi Siege.

He also served as the Commandant of the Cadets in the Philippine Military Academy.

According to the Palace, this is “where he played a significant role in the eradication of hazing and maltreatment in the academy.”

Centino, meanwhile, served as AFP chief from November 12, 2021, to August 8, 2022.

He was again appointed to the post by President Bongbong Marcos in January 2023.

He graduated cum laude from the PMA.