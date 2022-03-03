Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia is new Joint Task Force COVID Shield commander

(Eagle News) — Police Lieutenant General Rhodel O. Sermonia is the new commander of Joint Task Force COVID Shield.

According to the Philippine National Police, Philippine National Police Chief Dionardo Carlos designated Sermonia to the post left vacant after Police Lieutenant General Israel Ephraim T Dickson was promoted to PNP Deputy Chief for Administration, the 2nd in command of the PNP.

The PNP said effective Wednesday, Sermonia is the Deputy Chief for Operations and concurrent Task Force Commander of the enforcement arm of the national government in the implementation of quarantine rules and health protocols.

“As the new commander of this Task Force, I expect PLTGEN Sermonia will continue the plans and programs of the previous commander and enforce minimum health protocols for us to fully mitigate the deadly virus”, Carlos said.

The JTF Covid-19 Shield is composed of members of the PNP, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Bureau of Fire Protection.