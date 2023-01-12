LRTA: Proposed LRT-1, LRT-2 fare increases to go through process

(Eagle News) — The Light Rail Transit Authority on Thursday, Jan. 12, said the proposed fare hikes for both the Light Rail Transit lines 1 and 2 will still go through a process.

The LRTA made the statement after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approved the LRTA’s proposed additional P2.29 boarding fare and 21 centavos for every kilometer on both LRT lines.

In making the proposal, the LRTA said the current boarding fare of P11.00 and distance fare of P1.00 per kilometer have been the rates since 2015.

According to the LRTA, the LTFRB is just one of the nine members of the LRTA Board of Directors.

The other LRTA Board Members are the Department of Transportation, Department of Finance, Department of Budget and Management, National Economic Development Authority, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and two appointive directors: LRTA Administrator Hernando T. Cabrera and Dimapuno Datu.

As such, the LRTA said the fare increase must be approved by the entire LRTA Board of Directors.

It added it must also “pass through (the) required regulatory process which includes public consultation/hearing.”

“The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) would like to clarify that the matter of the fare increase will go through proper process,” it said.