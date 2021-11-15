LRTA chief Reynaldo Berroya passes away

(Eagle News) — Light Rail Transit Authority administrator Reynaldo Berroya has passed away, Transportation Secretary Art Tugade said on Monday, Nov. 15.

Tugade did not say the cause of death.

“On behalf of the entire staff, officers and sectors of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and also of my own family, I convey my utmost condolonces and solicitude to the family and loved ones left behind by Gen Berroya,” he said.

He lauded the retired police official for his “exceptional leadership,” noting that he was “one of those who was instrumental in lifting and revitalizing the image of the country’s transport system, particularly the railways sector.”

“I will always remember Gen. Rey as the officer who commanded with authority, but also with irreverence, wit and humor just to lighten and brighten the issue at hand. At his very core is the essential trait of discipline which enabled him to lead with distinction,” Tugade said.

“In the words of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, ‘Duty, honor, country. Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be,'” the DOTr secretary said.