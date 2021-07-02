LRT-2 reminds public of suspension of train operations this weekend

(Eagle News) — There will be no Light Rail Transit-2 operations this weekend.

The Light Rail Transit Authority reiterated this was to facilitate the “migration works and testing” of the signaling system in preparation for the opening of the East Extension project.

The East Extension project will be opened to the public starting Monday, July 5.

Meanwhile, buses are available via the Metro Manila Bus Route 9 from Antipolo to Cubao, and Route 10, from Cubao to Doroteo Jose.

“LRTA will provide regular updates on changes in train operating hours and project progress through the LRTA website and social media accounts,” the LRTA said.

The LRT-2 East Extension Project, which was inspected by President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, July 2, is a 4-kilometer extension of the existing LRT-2 System from Santolan, Pasig City to Masinag in Antipolo.