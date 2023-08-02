LRT-2 fare adjustment to be implemented starting today, August 2

(Eagle News) — The Light Rail Transit-2 fare adjustment will be implemented starting today, August 2.

The Department of Transportation said the minimum boarding fee has now increased to P13.29 from P11, and P1.21 will be added per kilometer traveled from the previous P1.

Stored value cards or beep cards, the DOTr said, now cost a minimum of P14 from the previous P12.

The maximum fare for each card–from Recto Station hanggang Antipolo Station—is now P33 from the previous P28.

A Single Journey Ticket, meanwhile, still costs a minimum of P15.

The maximum fare–from Recto Station to Antipolo Station—,on the other hand, is now P35, a P5-increase from the previous price.

According to the DOTr, the addition in the cost of riding the LRT-2 will be used to improve its facility and services.

The DOTr pointed out that the last time the LRT-2 implemented a fare adjustment was way back 2015.

According to the agency, the LRT shall still give senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and students a 20-percent discount.